iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. 6,963,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

