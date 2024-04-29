Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,037 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.25. 2,247,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,047. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

