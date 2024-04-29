Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Up 1.6 %

Sanmina stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 606,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

