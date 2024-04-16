iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,857,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,695,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.78. 1,192,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

