Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $159.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,214,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,229,797. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $257.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

