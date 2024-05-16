Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) EVP Sells $26,577.60 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $129,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60.

Cutera stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 613,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,164. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $21.41.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

