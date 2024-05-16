Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) EVP Sells $26,577.60 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $129,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Karavitis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60.
Cutera stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 613,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,164. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $21.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
