BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.