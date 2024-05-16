Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,255 Shares

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $14,947.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 798,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,052.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Future Health ESG Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FHLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Health ESG stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Free Report) by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

