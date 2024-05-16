MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 710,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session’s volume of 179,740 shares.The stock last traded at $45.24 and had previously closed at $45.29.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

