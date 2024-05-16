WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.27 million and $2.89 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02218871 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $341.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

