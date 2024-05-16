DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHX

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,653,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 344,014 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 172,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 170,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.