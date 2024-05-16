C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $2.12 during trading on Thursday. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

