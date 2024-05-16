Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $110.75

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.75, but opened at $108.16. Baidu shares last traded at $109.54, with a volume of 3,707,790 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

