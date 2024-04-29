Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,913,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,909,765. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.