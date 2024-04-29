Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 134,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

MDLZ traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $71.83. 8,543,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,878. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.