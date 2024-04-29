Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,526,000 after buying an additional 409,016 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. 2,830,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

