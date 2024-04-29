Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 81 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $193.11. 1,570,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

