Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 37 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,958. The stock has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

