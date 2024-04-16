DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,160 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Wipro Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 739,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.