Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. 5,363,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754,699. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.