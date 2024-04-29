Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,058,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,330,718 shares.The stock last traded at $74.44 and had previously closed at $74.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

