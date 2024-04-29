Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,058,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 2,330,718 shares.The stock last traded at $74.44 and had previously closed at $74.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.