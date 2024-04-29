Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 139,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 281,870 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $33.98.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $653.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $634,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

