Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Reduced by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,624,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,598,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 534,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 141,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,276. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

