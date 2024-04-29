U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 668,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,451 shares.The stock last traded at $15.70 and had previously closed at $15.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

