9,284 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 251.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zai Lab by 312.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,907 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zai Lab by 114.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115,885 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Zai Lab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after buying an additional 67,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

