6,886 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vistra by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Vistra Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VST stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $93.10. 5,979,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

