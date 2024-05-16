Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $230,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,275. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.