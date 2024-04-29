Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.70. 267,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 837,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 336,910 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

