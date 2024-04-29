Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPHQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,454. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

