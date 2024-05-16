M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,195 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 303.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

