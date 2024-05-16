Reliance (NYSE:RS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Reliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Reliance Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,153. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,438,778. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Reliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Reliance by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.