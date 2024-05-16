SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

