SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.