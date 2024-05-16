DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,104,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 160,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

