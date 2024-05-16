V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

VFC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

