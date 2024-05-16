M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,591 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 574,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

