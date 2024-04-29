ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 75,711 shares.The stock last traded at $55.64 and had previously closed at $55.44.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.