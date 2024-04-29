Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 263,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 179,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

