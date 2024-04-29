Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 4,061 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor makes up 0.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,535. The company has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.16. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

