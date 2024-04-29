Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and $3,356.57 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 41,446,904.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

