Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Director Eyler Frank Estergaard Sells 14,000 Shares

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) Director Eyler Frank Estergaard sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total transaction of C$15,260.00.

TSE:FCU traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.07. 743,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

