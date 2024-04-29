Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 4,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,715,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

