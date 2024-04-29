VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 137,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 132,308 shares.The stock last traded at $87.21 and had previously closed at $86.80.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $500.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
