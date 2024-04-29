VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 137,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 132,308 shares.The stock last traded at $87.21 and had previously closed at $86.80.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $500.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

