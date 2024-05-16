QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,382 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $40.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

