Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £213 ($267.52) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.51) to £186 ($233.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($215.45) to £175.89 ($220.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($241.74).

LON FLTR opened at £166.10 ($208.62) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is £149.45. The stock has a market cap of £29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($150.97) and a 52 week high of £179.80 ($225.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.25), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,299,737.25). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

