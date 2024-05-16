Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,504 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $56,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

