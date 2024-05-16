Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $812.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.77. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.