Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $55.42 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,843 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Comfort Systems USA worth $55,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.61. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.