Comparing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) & Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 18.31% 10.97% 1.05% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 11.72% 6.99% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $326.91 million 1.89 $67.80 million $5.09 10.42 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $72.02 million 1.80 $9.49 million $0.87 13.38

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

