Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 383,586 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CRH worth $54,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE CRH opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.