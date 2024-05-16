Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

